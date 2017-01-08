Rochford hits back at Holmes / Connelly criticism 08 January 2017





Left, Stephen Rochford and right, Pat Holmes and Noel Connelly. Left, Stephen Rochford and right, Pat Holmes and Noel Connelly.

Stephen Rochford has denied that the recent criticism by former joint-managers Pat Holmes and Noel Connelly of members of the Mayo panel has affected morale in the camp.

Holmes and Connelly claimed in a sensational pre-Christmas newspaper interview that Mayo's All-Ireland famine would go on unless some egos were 'checked'.

Most of the Mayo squad are currently holidaying in South Africa, but speaking to RTE after his patchwork side suffered a narrow defeat to NUIG in the Connacht SFL today, Rochford insisted that the mood in the camp was upbeat.

“The role of the Mayo manager is a tough assignment for many reasons. We’re a group and a county that has high expectations and high standards to reach,” he said.

“We want to compete and we have been competing over the last number of years at the very highest level with a demanding group in Division 1 and a right demanding championship lies ahead with Connacht.

“The group are in great spirit. We met last Monday before the boys departed for South Africa and there have been big numbers training in South Africa.

“You could see there by the gentlemen that togged out and played today that spirit is very good in Mayo football. It gives great encouragement and optimism for the weeks and months ahead.”