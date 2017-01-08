'Jim handed me a nice group of players' 08 January 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin manager Paul Clarke with performance coach Bernard Dunne.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Dublin stand-in manager Paul Clarke pointed out how the players he had at his disposal for today's O'Byrne Cup opener against DCU had been selected by Jim Gavin last October.

Clarke guided the highly experimental Dubs to a 1-15 to 0-11 victory at Parnell Park in the absence of Gavin and his All-Ireland winning panel who are on holidays in Jamaica at present.

“Jim selected this group of players last October, he’s been looking at the club championship since it finished, he looked at teams that were playing in league finals and so on so he was gathering information throughout the whole season and then you have to look at what colleges take and who else was available to us,” the 1995 All-Ireland winner explained to the Irish Times.

“Ultimately, Jim handed me, as you see, a nice group of players. I was down in the gym watching these guys train since December and part of December was on the pitch as well so I knew what we were dealing with.”