Connacht SFL: wins for Galway, Ros' and Leitrim 08 January 2017





Galway's Eddie Hoare.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Galway's Eddie Hoare.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Galway opened their title defence with a 0-13 to 0-10 victory over Sligo at Enniscrone.

On a day when Johnny Duane, Fiontan O'Curraoin, and Sean Armstrong all returned to inter-county duty, the Tribesmen trailed by 0-4 to 0-6 at half-time, but finished the stronger as late points from Eddie Hoare and Barry McHugh gave them the win.

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay and selector Liam McHale.

©INPHO/James Crombie.

A hat-trick from debutant Andy Glennon inspired Roscommon to a 6-21 to 0-14 victory over IT Sligo in Boyle. Diarmuid Murtagh, Ciaran Murtagh and Shane Killoran also raised green flags for Kevin McStay's charges, who led by 2-16 to 0-3 at half-time.

Meanwhile, Brendan Guckian's reign as Leitrim manager began with a 5-20 to 2-10 drubbing of GMIT in Mohill with Emlyn Mulligan, Damien Moran, Nevin O'Donnell and Cillian Canning scoring the goals for the Ridge County.