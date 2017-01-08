O'Byrne Cup: McEntee makes winning debut with Meath 08 January 2017





Meath's Bryan Menton kicks at goal as Gary Allen of Wicklow tries to block.

The Andy McEntee era in Meath began with an emphatic 2-22 to 0-9 victory over Wicklow at Pairc Tailteann.

Cillian O'Sullivan netted early on as the Royals roared into a 1-13 to 0-2 half-time lead. Bryan McMahon raised a second green flag in the second half to add gloss to the scoreline.

Former Meath manager Seamus McEnaney's first game in charge of Wexford ended in a 2-14 to 1-17 draw with UCD in Gorey.

Laois, who are also under a new manager in Peter Creedon, bagged 1-4 in the closing 10 minutes to see off DIT by 1-15 to 0-8 in Crettyard, with Donie Kingston scoring the only goal.

Donal Kingston of Laois.

Derek Crilly's 35th minute major proved decisive as Louth edged out Westmeath by 1-9 to 0-11 at TEG Cusack Park. Westmeath wing back Shane Corcoran had a great goal chance two minutes from time, but blazed his shot wide.

Nigel Dunne scored 1-7 in the first half as a Rhode-less Offaly hammered IT Carlow by 5-18 to 0-4 in Geashill. Johnny Brickland and Declan Hogan also raised green flags as Pat Flanagan's men cruised to a 3-11 to 0-2 interval lead.

Meanwhile, goals from Darragh Foley, Darragh O'Brien and Alan Kelly helped Carlow to a 3-17 to 0-16 victory over Maynooth University at Netwatch Cullen Park.