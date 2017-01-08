O'Byrne Cup: Dublin hopefuls too strong for DCU 08 January 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin's Michael Deegan and Caolan McGonagle of DCU.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Dublin 1-15

DCU 0-11

With most of their All-Ireland winning squad holidaying in Jamaica, stand-in boss Paul Clarke managed a depleted Dublin to a comfortable victory over DCU in Parnell Park.

The full forward line of Paul Hudson, Michael Deegan and Conor McHugh scored 1-10 between them as the Dubs enjoyed a surprisingly comfortable win over the perennial Sigerson Cup contenders.

Niall Walsh also impressed at wing forward as a number of players put their hands up for a permanent place in Jim Gavin's squad ahead of the Allianz League opener against Cavan on February 5.

Hudson scored the only goal to give Dublin a 1-9 to 0-5 half-time lead.

Dublin: E Comerford; J Smith, E O’Brien, R McGowan; B Howard, C Reddin, N Scully; J Whelan (0-1), R Deegan; G Sweeney, S Boland, N Walsh (0-1); P Hudson (1-3, 0-1f), M Deegan (0-4, 0-4f), C McHugh (0-3). Subs: G Ivory (0-1) for Hudson (46), T Shiels for O’Brien (48), R Gaughan for Walsh (52), S Cunningham (0-2) for McHugh (58), R O’Brien for Boland (63), R Hazley for Whelan (63), S Newcombe for R Deegan (70).

DCU: S Mannion; E Smith, D O’Neill, B Kerr; S Lavin, K Feely, D Ward (0-1); C McGonagle, H McFadden; E O’Connor (0-1), M Plunkett (0-1), T Lahiffe; D Mannix (0-2), N Murphy, R Burns (0-4, 0-4f). Subs: S Carthy for Murphy (30), D Neary for Ward (h/t), Eoghan Smyth for Mannix (h/t), C Mulligan (0-1) for Lahiffe (h/t), T O’Reilly (0-1) for O’Connor (60), M Corcoran for Plunkett (60), B Cawley for Eoin Smith (62), C Doran for Kerr (69), T Galligan for McGonagle (69).

Referee: C Reilly (Meath).