McGrath Cup: Kerry and Clare prevail
08 January 2017
Kerry's Matthew O'Sullivan with Emmett Moloney of Tipperary.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.
Kerry and Clare have opened their McGrath Cup campaigns with wins.
In a game which featured just one player on either side - Kerry’s Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Tipperary's Josh Keane - from last year's Munster final, the Kingdom ran out emphatic 3-11 to 1-3 winners in Tralee.
Cathal Bambury (penalty) and Diarmuid Foley both found the net as Kerry took a 1-8 to 1-2 lead into the break. Matthew O'Sullivan bagged a brace of second half goals in a 14-point victory for the home side.
Clare's Eoin Cleary.
©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.
In Meelick, Eoin Cleary scored the only goal as Clare accounted for Waterford by 1-10 to 0-8.
The visitors led by two points early on, but Cleary's major had the Banner two up at half-time. Cleary added three more points after the restart to settle it for Colm Collins' charges.