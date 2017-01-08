McGrath Cup: Kerry and Clare prevail 08 January 2017





Kerry's Matthew O'Sullivan with Emmett Moloney of Tipperary.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Kerry's Matthew O'Sullivan with Emmett Moloney of Tipperary.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Kerry and Clare have opened their McGrath Cup campaigns with wins.

In a game which featured just one player on either side - Kerry’s Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Tipperary's Josh Keane - from last year's Munster final, the Kingdom ran out emphatic 3-11 to 1-3 winners in Tralee.

Cathal Bambury (penalty) and Diarmuid Foley both found the net as Kerry took a 1-8 to 1-2 lead into the break. Matthew O'Sullivan bagged a brace of second half goals in a 14-point victory for the home side.

Clare's Eoin Cleary.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

In Meelick, Eoin Cleary scored the only goal as Clare accounted for Waterford by 1-10 to 0-8.

The visitors led by two points early on, but Cleary's major had the Banner two up at half-time. Cleary added three more points after the restart to settle it for Colm Collins' charges.