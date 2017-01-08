Munster SHL: winning starts for Limerick and Cork 08 January 2017





Limerick's Seanie O'Brien on the attack against Waterford.

Limerick's Seanie O'Brien on the attack against Waterford.

Limerick and Cork overcame Waterford and Kerry respectively in the first round of the Munster Senior Hurling League this afternoon.

At Fraher Field, John Kiely's first game in charge of Limerick produced a 0-24 to 1-14 victory over an experimental home side, with John Fitzgibbon and Alan Dempsey firing 0-15 between them.

DJ Foran's 17th minute goal handed Waterford the early initiative as they took a 1-10 to 0-10 lead into the interval. But with Fitzgibbon, Dempsey, Sean Tobin and Gearoid Hegarty in fine scoring form, the visitors dominated after the restart to run out comfortable winners.

Cork's Shane Kingston.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Meanwhile, Cork scored 13 unanswered points in the second half to overwhelm Kerry by 1-28 to 0-18 in Mallow.

Darragh Fitzgibbon grabbed the only goal in the 14th minute, but Kerry trailed by just the minimum, 0-14 to 1-12, at the break. A Shane Nolan free edged the Kingdom ahead two minutes after the resumption, but they only managed two further points as newcomers Shane Kingston, Michael Cahalane and sub Luke Meade caught the eye for the Rebels.