McKenna Cup: Cavan beat holders as McHugh goal sinks Donegal 08 January 2017





Tyrone's Ronan O'Neill and Tomas Corr of Cavan in a race to gain possession.

Tyrone's quest for a six-in-a-row of Dr McKenna Cups suffered a setback when they lost to Cavan by 0-12 to 1-13 in a fiery opening round clash at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Three players - including All Star midfielder Mattie Donnelly - were sent off as new Cavan boss Mattie McGleenan successfully plotted his native county's downfall in Section C. Gerard Smith scored a 19th minute goal to send the home side on their way.

The Red Hands' woes were compounded by a knee injury for Connor McAliskey in the closing stages, while Michael Cassidy, Rory Brennan and Ronan O’Neill were also forced off injured.

In the same section, Ryan McHugh fisted home a late goal to give UUJ a 2-20 to 4-13 win over a youthful Donegal outfit in Ballybofey. Goals from Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Micheal Carroll, Brandon McCole and Ethan O'Donnell had looked like giving Declan Bonner's charges the win before McHugh - son of manager Martin - struck in the closing stages.

Derry's Michael Warnock and Simon McCoy of Armagh.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

David McAllister's early goal enabled Monaghan to claim the local bragging rights over Fermanagh at Clones. Despite Tomas Corrigan's nine-point haul from frees, the Farney County held on for a 1-13 to 0-15 victory.

In Downpatrick, Cathal Magee produced a man of the match performance as Down defeated Queen's by 1-11 to 1-8, while goals from Aidan McLaughlin, Emmet McGuckin (penalty) and Enda Lynn were central to Derry's 3-10 to 2-12 win over Armagh in Owenbeg. Ciaran McKeever scored a last-gasp goal for the visitors, but it was a case of too little, too late.

Meanwhile, St. Mary's College had a narrow 2-16 to 3-12 victory over Antrim at Glenavy thanks to Oisin O'Neill's late free.