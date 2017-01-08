Walsh Cup: Fitzgerald off to a flier with Wexford 08 January 2017





Wexford's Harry Kehoe with Hugh Lawlor of UCD.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Wexford's Harry Kehoe with Hugh Lawlor of UCD.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Davy Fitzgerald's first game in charge of Wexford yielded a 35-point victory over UCD at Gorey.

The former Clare and Waterford boss couldn't have asked for a better start to his reign as the Model County romped to a 5-31 to 1-8 first round win. The hosts signalled their intent by racing into a 2-1 to 0-1 lead inside the first five minutes thanks to goals from Barry Carton and Paul Morris.

Darragh Dolan got a goal back for the students, but further majors from Cathal Dunbar, Harry Kehoe and Richie Kehoe helped Wexford to the easiest of wins. The game was over as a contest by half-time when the purple and golds led 4-12 to 1-5.

Offaly's Michael Cleary with Neil Heffernan Meath during the Walsh Cup clash at Lomans Park Trim.

Kevin Ryan also had a winning start to his Offaly reign, but only after receiving a scare from Christy Ring Cup champions Meath in Trim. An upset looked to be on the cards when the Royals led by 0-7 to 0-4 at the interval, but two Sean Cleary goals and one from Oisin Kelly gave the Faithful a 3-12 to 2-10 win.

In Rathdowney, Laois beat NUIG by 3-18 to 0-22 to give new manager Eamonn Kelly a winning debut.

Westmeath suffered a surprise 0-12 to 1-18 loss to Antrim in Kinnegad, Jason Flynn was in fine scoring form as Galway demolished DIT by 1-30 to 0-12 in Ballinasloe, while IT Carlow scored a 4-17 to 2-14 win over Kildare in Newbridge.