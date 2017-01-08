Reilly is new Royals captain 08 January 2017





Meath's Graham Reilly leads his team out.

Graham Reilly has been appointed Meath football captain for 2017.

The experienced attacker, who inspired St. Colmcille's to Leinster club IFC glory before Christmas, led out the Royals for the first time against Wicklow in the O'Byrne Cup today. He succeeds Donal Keoghan, who had been Meath skipper for the past two seasons.

Meanwhile, the Royals wore their new Devenish Nutrition-sponsored jerseys as the Andy McEntee era began with a facile win over the Garden County.