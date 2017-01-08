Reilly is new Royals captain

08 January 2017

Meath's Graham Reilly leads his team out.
©INPHO/Colm O'Neill.

Graham Reilly has been appointed Meath football captain for 2017.

The experienced attacker, who inspired St. Colmcille's to Leinster club IFC glory before Christmas, led out the Royals for the first time against Wicklow in the O'Byrne Cup today. He succeeds Donal Keoghan, who had been Meath skipper for the past two seasons.

Meanwhile, the Royals wore their new Devenish Nutrition-sponsored jerseys as the Andy McEntee era began with a facile win over the Garden County.




Most Read Stories

As it happened: Sunday Match Tracker

Donegal fanpage in spelling gaffe

McKenna Cup: Cavan beat holders as McHugh goal sinks Donegal

'Jim handed me a nice group of players'

Connacht SFL: understrength Mayo beaten by students

O'Byrne Cup: Dublin hopefuls too strong for DCU


Android app on Google Play