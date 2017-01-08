LIVE: Sunday Match Tracker

08 January 2017

Dublin fans buy headbands before the O'Byrne Cup clash against DCU at Parnell Park.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Today's intercounty schedule is a busy one, with football and hurling teams from all four provinces in action.

College sides will also be involved as we have first-round action in the McKenna Cup, O'Byrne Cup, McGrath Cup, Connacht SFL, Walsh Cup and Munster SHL.

A total of 27 matches go down for decision at venues nationwide, with some of the stand-out fixtures including Dublin V DCU, Sligo V Galway, Cavan V Tyrone and Kerry V Tipperary in football as well as Cork V Kerry and Waterford V Limerick in hurling.

Click here for LIVE text commentary on the action as it happens.




