LIVE: Sunday Match Tracker 08 January 2017





Dublin fans buy headbands before the O'Byrne Cup clash against DCU at Parnell Park.

Today's intercounty schedule is a busy one, with football and hurling teams from all four provinces in action.

College sides will also be involved as we have first-round action in the McKenna Cup, O'Byrne Cup, McGrath Cup, Connacht SFL, Walsh Cup and Munster SHL.

A total of 27 matches go down for decision at venues nationwide, with some of the stand-out fixtures including Dublin V DCU, Sligo V Galway, Cavan V Tyrone and Kerry V Tipperary in football as well as Cork V Kerry and Waterford V Limerick in hurling.

