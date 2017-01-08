Watch: hilarious song about the dangers of taking EPO
08 January 2017
Peter Casey in full voice in JR O'Connor's Bar in Charleville!
A video of a pub-goer singing an hilarious song about the perils of taking performance-enhancing drugs in the GAA has gone viral.
Clare man Peter Casey had the locals at the Clem Smith-owned JR O'Connor's Bar in Charleville, Co. Cork splitting their sides with laughter in this video posted on Facebook over the weekend.
Take a look...
Video via J.R O' Connors on Facebook.