Team news: Boyle makes Westmeath football switch 08 January 2017





Westmeath's Cormac Boyle with Patrick Higgins of Dublin.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Westmeath's Cormac Boyle with Patrick Higgins of Dublin.©INPHO/James Crombie.

One of Westmeath's best hurlers has been named at wing forward on the football team to face Louth in the O'Byrne Cup this afternoon.

Cormac Boyle has decided to concentrate on the big ball code this season after playing a starring role for Killucan in their surprise run to last year's county SFC semi-final. Kelvin Reilly, who captained St. Loman's to their third Flanagan Cup in four seasons last October, also makes a belated senior football debut on the other wing.

Paddy Holloway and Shane Dempsey both return after spending last summer in the US, while regulars such as Jamie Gonoud, Kevin Maguire, Killian Daly, James Dolan, Kieran Martin, Callum McCormack and Francis Boyle all start with John Heslin and the returning Denis Glennon listed among the substitutes.

Westmeath (SF v Louth): David Bryan; Jamie Gonoud, Kevin Maguire, Killian Daly; Shane Corcoran, Alan Stone, James Dolan; Paddy Holloway, Dean McNicholas; Cormac Boyle, Kieran Martin, Kelvin Reilly; Callum McCormack, Shane Dempsey, Francis Boyle.



