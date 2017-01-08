Donegal fanpage in spelling gaffe 08 January 2017





A dejected Donegal fan.

The Donegal For-Sam Facebook page has been embroiled in controversy after an unfortunate spelling mistake appeared on a post about the county's ladies football team.

Accompanying a photo of the ladies team on Friday was a post with the words ' Cum on our Girls', which received over 1,000 comments. While the majority of the comments were of the humorous variety, some people were clearly offended by the gaffe.

The page corrected the spelling mistake yesterday in a new post, but amazingly the original post still hasn't been deleted!

Donegal For-Sam claims to be the 'Official Donegal GAA Fanpage'.

The 'Cum on our Girls' post on the Donegal for-Sam Facebook page.