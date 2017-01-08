Kilcoo players absent from Down squad 08 January 2017





Kilcoo players take to the field.

Down’s McKenna Cup squad is notable for the absence of players from five-in-a-row county champions Kilcoo.

While the Johnston’s, Jerome and Ryan, along with Paul Devlin and Darragh O’Hanlon, are expected to be available for the start of the Allianz League in February, the Magpies will have no representation when the Mourne County kicks off its McKenna Cup campaign against Queen’s in Downpatrick today.

Eamonn Burns’ squad contains just two players from Burren, one from Mayobridge (Cathal Magee) with county finalists Clonduff having the biggest representation with four (Darren, Patrick and Barry O’Hagan and Aidan Carr). Burns announced an experimental line-up for the season opener on Friday night.

Down’s McKenna Cup panel is: G McMahon (Warrenpoint), M Cunningham (Castlewellan), P Turley (RGU, Downpatrick), D O’Hagan (Clonduff), R McAleenan (Warrenpoint), G McGovern (Burren), G Collins (RGU, Downpatrick), B McArdle (Annaclone), C McGovern (Burren), A Carr (Clonduff), D McKibbin (Bryansford), C Mooney (Rostrevor), D Turley (Cnoc na Mí), J Flynn (Loughinisland), J Murphy (Ballyholland), S Millar (Glenn), A Davidson (Bredagh), N Donnelly (Tullylish), P O’Hagan (Clonduff), C Francis (Bredagh), S Dornan (Castlewellan), B O’Hagan (Clonduff), C Harrison (Glasdrumman), D Hughes (Bredagh), R Mallon (Warrenpoint), C Magee (Mayobridge).