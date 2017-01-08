Gumshields now mandatory for all ladies footballers 08 January 2017





A general view of a gumshield.

Ladies footballers in all age grades will have to wear mouthguards from now on as part of a concerted effort to reduce facial injuries.

Players from minor grades and lower had been required to wear mouthguards since 2014, but that rule has now been extended to all grades up and including adult level following a rule change at the Ladies Gaelic Football Association Congress in Sligo last year. Players will not be covered under the Injury Fund if they don’t comply with the mouthguard rule.

The wearing of gumshields has been compulsory across the board in the GAA since January 1 2014.