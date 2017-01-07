Team news: Tipp experiment for trip to Tralee 07 January 2017





Tipperary goalkeeper Evan Comerford with manager Liam Kearns.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Tipperary goalkeeper Evan Comerford with manager Liam Kearns.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Tipperary manager Liam Kearns has revealed his starting 15 for tomorrow's McGrath Cup opening round fixture against Kerry in Tralee.

Regulars such Evan Comerford, Conor Sweeney and Robbie Kiely are kept in reserve while midfielder Martin Dunne from Moyle Rovers will captain the side.

Tipperary (McGrath Cup SF v Kerry) - Ciarán Kenrick; Joseph Hennessy, Paddy Codd, Willie Connors; Emmet Moloney, Jimmy Feehan, Kevin Fahey; Liam Casey, Martin Dunne; Jason Lonergan, Liam Treacy, Josh Keane; Liam Boland, Colm Stapleton, Diarmuid Foley. Subs: Evan Comerford, Brian Fox, Conor Sweeney, Robbie Kiely, Colm O'Shaughnessy, Alan Moloney, Philip Austin, Jack Kennedy, David Butler, Cian Hennessy, Aidan McGrath.