Team news: Youth getting its fling in the Kingdom 07 January 2017





Kerry's Brian O'Beaglaoich ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Kerry's Brian O'Beaglaoich ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

The Kerry team which will take on Tipperary in tomorrow's McGrath Cup clash at Austin Stack Park (2pm) is drawn entirely from their U-21 squad.

U-21 boss Jack O'Connor will be patrolling the sidelines as Eamonn Fitzmaurice and his senior players only commenced training for the new season last Tuesday night.

Full-forward Matthew O'Sullivan will captain the side.



Kerry (McGrath Cup SF v Tipperary) – Shane Ryan; Tom Leo O'Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O'Sullivan; Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Andrew Barry, Daniel O'Brien; Barry O'Sullivan, Brian Ó Seanacháin; Brandon Barrett, Sean O'Shea, Lee O'Donoghue; Conor Geaney, Matthew O'Sullivan, Cathal Bambury. Subs: Eoghan O'Brien, Brian Sugrue, Matthew Flaherty, Liam Kearney, Liam Carey, Cormac Coffey, Ivan Parker, Robert Wharton, Darren Brosnan, Bryan Sweeney, Michael Foley.