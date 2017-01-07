#GlitterBall4Aidan
Kerry's Aidan O'Mahony will take part in RTÉ's Dancing with the Stars.
Kerry GAA is rallying the troops ahead of Aidan O'Mahony's appearance on RTE’s 'Dancing with the Stars'.
The five-time All-Ireland winner is one of 11 stars who will be hoping to impress the judges and the Kingdom are calling on all their fans to pick up the phone and vote for the Rathmore clubman.
The first episode airs live this Sunday on RTÉ One at 6.30pm and popular broadcaster Des Cahill will also be strutting his stuff.