#GlitterBall4Aidan 07 January 2017





Kerry's Aidan O'Mahony will take part in RTÉ's Dancing with the Stars. Kerry's Aidan O'Mahony will take part in RTÉ's Dancing with the Stars.

Kerry GAA is rallying the troops ahead of Aidan O'Mahony's appearance on RTE’s 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The five-time All-Ireland winner is one of 11 stars who will be hoping to impress the judges and the Kingdom are calling on all their fans to pick up the phone and vote for the Rathmore clubman.

The first episode airs live this Sunday on RTÉ One at 6.30pm and popular broadcaster Des Cahill will also be strutting his stuff.

Calling all Kerry GAA fans to get behind @GmailMahony tomorrow evening! Make him the dance floor all star! @DWTSIRL #GlitterBall4Aidan — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) January 7, 2017

All the best to my old team mate @GmailMahony tomorrow night leis an damhsa !! Make sure u vote for him. No better man. — Marc Ó Sé (@osemarc2) January 7, 2017

Looking forward to seeing this man strutting his stuff tomorrow night. Make sure to tune in and give him your vote #DWTSIrl @GmailMahony pic.twitter.com/NtxDm3w8en — Emlyn Mulligan (@emlynmulligan) January 7, 2017

Good luck to the main man @GmailMahony representing the GAA on Ireland's Strictly come dancing from tomorrow. Let's give him our votes. pic.twitter.com/ItWWogxiwQ — Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) January 7, 2017