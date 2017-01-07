Hastings Cup round up: Wins for Westmeath, Longford, Meath and Offaly 07 January 2017



Westmeath remain unbeaten in the Hastings Cup U-21 football competition after getting the better of hosts Roscommon in Kiltoom today by 2-12 to 2-8.

The Lake County shared the spoils with Longford in their opening round fixture and the midlanders are also on three points as Russell Brady's first-half goal was a key ingredient in their 1-12 to 1-8 victory over Cavan in Ballymachugh.

Meath, meanwhile, bounced back from the disappointment of their opening round defeat to competition holders Offaly by inflicting a 3-15 to 0-14 defeat on Leitrim in Dunganny.

The Royals will face Wicklow – who finished on the wrong end of the 1-11 to 1-5 scoreline against Offaly - in the third round.

The Faithful County will fancy their chances of securing their third win of the group stages when they take on Leitrim.