Team news: Offaly primed for college test 07 January 2017





©INPHO/Tom Beary. Offaly manager Pat Flanagan with selector Jimmy 'Ginger' Stewart.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Pat Flanagan and his selectors have named the Offaly team that will face Carlow IT in the opening round of the Byrne Cup.

Tomorrow's venue is Geashill and throw-in time is 2pm.



Offaly (O'Byrne Cup SF v Carlow IT) – Barry Rohan; Daithi Brady, James Lalor, Lee Colgan; Declan Hogan, Shane Nally, David Hanlon; Eoin Carroll, Jason Gethings; Leon Fox, Willie Mulhall, Johnny Brickland; Nigel Dunne, Michael Brazil, Sean Doyle.