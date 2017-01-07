Team news: Farney go with a mix of youth and experience

Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke has released his starting 15 for tomorrow's McKenna Cup encounter against Fermanagh in Clones (2pm).

Monaghan (McKenna Cup SF v Fermanagh) - Rory Beggan; Owen Coyle, Fintan Kelly, Ryan Wylie; Kieran Duffy, Colin Walshe, Brian Greenan; Darren Hughes, Kieran Hughes; Karl O’Connell, James Mealiff, Gavin Doogan; Fergal McGeough, Thomas Kerr, Micheal Bannigan. Subs: Conor Forde, Dermot Malone, Aaron Lynch, Stephen Finnegan, Stephen McCabe, Karl McQuaid, Niall Kearns, Neil McAdam, Mikey Murnaghan, Shane Carey, Niall McKeown.




