Team news: Farney go with a mix of youth and experience 07 January 2017





Darren Hughes of Monaghan with Michael Quinn, Michael Brady and Darren Gallagher of Longford Darren Hughes of Monaghan with Michael Quinn, Michael Brady and Darren Gallagher of Longford

Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke has released his starting 15 for tomorrow's McKenna Cup encounter against Fermanagh in Clones (2pm).

Monaghan (McKenna Cup SF v Fermanagh) - Rory Beggan; Owen Coyle, Fintan Kelly, Ryan Wylie; Kieran Duffy, Colin Walshe, Brian Greenan; Darren Hughes, Kieran Hughes; Karl O’Connell, James Mealiff, Gavin Doogan; Fergal McGeough, Thomas Kerr, Micheal Bannigan. Subs: Conor Forde, Dermot Malone, Aaron Lynch, Stephen Finnegan, Stephen McCabe, Karl McQuaid, Niall Kearns, Neil McAdam, Mikey Murnaghan, Shane Carey, Niall McKeown.