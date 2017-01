Team news: Lilies unveil starting line-up 07 January 2017





Kildare's Eoin Doyle.

The Kildare team which will take on Longford in today's O'Byrne Cup clash in Newbridge (2pm) has been announced.

Kildare (O'Byrne Cup SF v Longford) – Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, David Hyland, Mick O'Grady; Shea Ryan, Eoin Doyle, Johnny Byrne; Tommy Moolick, Fionn Dowling; Fergal Conway, Conor Hartley, Keith Cribbin; Neil Flynn, Niall Kelly, Ben McCormack.