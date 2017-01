Team news: Breffni debut for Clerkin 07 January 2017





Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Mattie McGleenan has named his first starting 15 as Cavan boss for tomorrow's McKenna Cup opener against his native Tyrone.

There's a senior debut for Shercock's Niall Clerkin who has been selected at left corner-forward.

Throw in is timed for 2pm in Kingspan Breffni Park.



Cavan (McKenna Cup SF v Tyrone) – James Farrelly; Fergal Reilly, Killian Clarke, Killian Brady; Ciaran Brady, Rory Dunne, Padraig Faulkner; Liam Buchanan, Michael Argue; Martin Reilly, John McCutcheon, Gerard Smith; Sean Johnston, Niall McDermott, Niall Clerkin. Subs: Alan O'Mara, Stephen Murray, Jason McLoughlin, Shane Tierney, Shane O'Rourke, Conor Madden, Paul O'Connor, Tomas Corr, Turloc Mooney, Joshua Hayes, Joe Dillon.