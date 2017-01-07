Team news: McCluskey named at number six 07 January 2017





Fermanagh's Ryan McCluskey.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Fermanagh's Ryan McCluskey.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Fermanagh boss Pete McGrath has unveiled his starting line-up for tomorrow's McKenna Cup trip to Clones.



The Ernesiders and Monaghan will go head-to-head at 2pm.

Veteran Ryan McCluskey has been handed the number six jersey as he bids to put his hip injury woes behind him.

Fermangh (McKenna Cup SF v Monaghan) – Christopher Snow; Michael Jones, Lee Cullen, Tiarnan Daly; Declan McCusker, Ryan McCluskey, Aidan Breen; Ryan Hyde, Kane Connor; Eoin McManus, Tomas Clarke, Paul McCusker; Eddie Courtney, Eoin Donnelly, Tomas Corrigan.