Team news: McCluskey named at number six

07 January 2017

Fermanagh's Ryan McCluskey.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Fermanagh boss Pete McGrath has unveiled his starting line-up for tomorrow's McKenna Cup trip to Clones.

The Ernesiders and Monaghan will go head-to-head at 2pm.

Veteran Ryan McCluskey has been handed the number six jersey as he bids to put his hip injury woes behind him.

Fermangh (McKenna Cup SF v Monaghan) – Christopher Snow; Michael Jones, Lee Cullen, Tiarnan Daly; Declan McCusker, Ryan McCluskey, Aidan Breen; Ryan Hyde, Kane Connor; Eoin McManus, Tomas Clarke, Paul McCusker; Eddie Courtney, Eoin Donnelly, Tomas Corrigan.




Most Read Stories

MacNiallias opts out for 'personal reasons'

Team news: Royals braced for Faithful test

Mac Niallais may not play for Donegal this year

Team news: Royal debuts for Hannigan and Ross

Football previews: 2017 season gets underway

McGeeney questions worth of McKenna Cup with weakened teams


Android app on Google Play