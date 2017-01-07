Team news: Royals braced for Faithful test 07 January 2017





Meath's Damien Healy Meath's Damien Healy

Meath hurlers have named a strong side to face Offaly in the Walsh Cup clash at Trim on Sunday afternoon.

Ten of the side that featured in the historic Christy Ring Cup final win over Antrim will line out against the Faithful County.

The Meath management have handed debuts to Kiltale duo Anthony Forde and Padraig Kelly at midfield, while Kildalkey’s Gary Kelly has battled back from injury to take his place in the starting XV.

Tipperary native Ronan Sherlock remains with the side and will line out at full back, while Christy Ring Player of the Year Damien Healy is named at centre back.

Meath (Walsh Cup v Offaly): Shane McGann; Sean Geraghty, Ronan Sherlock, Cormac Reilly; Keith Keogan, Damien Healy, Shane Whitty; Anthony Forde, Padraig Kelly; James Toher, Gary Kelly, Joey Keena; Mark O’Sullivan, Neil Heffernan, Sean Quigley.