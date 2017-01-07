Team news: Royals braced for Faithful test

07 January 2017

Meath's Damien Healy

Meath hurlers have named a strong side to face Offaly in the Walsh Cup clash at Trim on Sunday afternoon.

Ten of the side that featured in the historic Christy Ring Cup final win over Antrim will line out against the Faithful County.

The Meath management have handed debuts to Kiltale duo Anthony Forde and Padraig Kelly at midfield, while Kildalkey’s Gary Kelly has battled back from injury to take his place in the starting XV.

Tipperary native Ronan Sherlock remains with the side and will line out at full back, while Christy Ring Player of the Year Damien Healy is named at centre back.

Meath (Walsh Cup v Offaly): Shane McGann; Sean Geraghty, Ronan Sherlock, Cormac Reilly; Keith Keogan, Damien Healy, Shane Whitty; Anthony Forde, Padraig Kelly; James Toher, Gary Kelly, Joey Keena; Mark O’Sullivan, Neil Heffernan, Sean Quigley.




Most Read Stories

MacNiallias opts out for 'personal reasons'

Team news: Royals braced for Faithful test

Mac Niallais may not play for Donegal this year

Team news: Royal debuts for Hannigan and Ross

Football previews: 2017 season gets underway

McGeeney questions worth of McKenna Cup with weakened teams


Android app on Google Play