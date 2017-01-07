MacNiallias opts out for 'personal reasons'

07 January 2017

Donegal's Odhran MacNiallais.
©INPHO/Presseye/Donna McBride.

Odhrán MacNiallais has confirmed that he will play no part in Donegal's 2017 senior football campaign.

The talented Gaoth Dobhair player has opted out of Rory Gallagher's squad for 'personal reasons'.

It was reported yesterday that he was taking a year out to travel to the US but the 24-year-old told The Donegal Democrat: “I’m taking a year out, but not sure about the American part.

“There was no fall out or anything with management or players; it is just for personal reasons.”
 




