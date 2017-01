Team news: Four debuts for Orchard 06 January 2017





Armagh's Ciaran McKeever.

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney has handed out four debuts ahead his side's game with Derry at Owenbeg.

Oisin Lappin, Ciaran Higgins, Simon McCoy and Niall Rowland will all make their first appearances in the famous orange shirt.

Armagh (McKenna Cup v Derry): Mathew Mc Neice; Oisin Lappin, Charlie Vernon, Paul Hughes; Simon McCoy, Niall Rowland, Ciaran Higgins; Stephen Sheridan, Aaron Findon; Aidan Forker, Niall Mc Conville, Rory Grugan; Anthony Duffy, Ciaran Mc Keever, Oisin Mac Iomhair.

Throw in on Sunday is at 2pm.