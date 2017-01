Team news: Down set for Queens opener 06 January 2017





Down manager Eamonn Burns.

Down face Queens in Sunday's McKenna Cup clash at Downpatrick and manager Eamonn Burns has announced his starting line-up.

Down (McKenna Cup v Queens): Michael Cunningham; Ryan McAleenan, Gearard McGovern, Darren O’Hagan; David McKibbin, Conaill McGovern, Caolan Mooney; Aidan Carr, Jonathan Flynn; Joe Murphy, Cathal Magee, Shay Millar; Alan Davidson, Barry O’Hagan, Danny Savage.

Throw in is at 2pm.