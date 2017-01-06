Team news: Rebels and Kingdom ready for battle 06 January 2017





Anthony Nash and the Cork team make their way out onto the pitch at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

The Cork and Kerry teams have been announced for their showdown on Sunday at Mallow in the Munster Hurling League.

Cork (Munster SHL v Kerry): Anthony Nash; David Griffin, Stephen McDonnell, Killian Burke; Damian Cahalane, Christopher Joyce, Mark Coleman; Lorcan McLoughlin, Brian Lawton; Shane O'Keeffe, Seamus Harnedy, Shane Kingston; Michael Cahalane, Bill Cooper, Darragh Fitzgibbon.

Kerry (Munster SHL v Cork): Aiden McCabe; Billy Lyons, Rory Horgan, Sean Weir; James O’Connor, Darren Dineen, Tomás O’Connor; Daniel Collins, Paudie O’Connor; Micheal O’Leary, Mikey Boyle, Brendan O’Leary; Jack Goulding, Shane Nolan, John Egan.

Throw in is at 2pm.