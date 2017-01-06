Team news: Harte reveals starting line-up 06 January 2017





Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has named his team to face Ulster rivals Cavan in Sunday's McKenna Cup clash.

Tyrone fans legend Sean Cavanagh has been named amongst the subsitutes alongside Justin McMahon and Matthew Donnelly.

Declan McClure, Cahir McCullagh and Michael Cassidy all make their debuts for the Red Hands.

Tyrone (McKenna Cup v Cavan): Niall Morgan; Aidan McCrory, Jonathan Monroe, Ronan McNabb; Michael Cassidy, Tiernan McCann, Niall Sludden; Declan McClure, Padraig McNulty; Darren McCurry, Peter Harte, Cahir McCullagh; Lee Brennan, Connor McAliskey, Ronan O’Neill.

Throw in at Kingspan Breffni Park is 2pm.