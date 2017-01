Team news: NUIG face Laois in Walsh Cup opener 06 January 2017





NUI Galway's Conor Cleary celebrates.

©INPHO/James Crombie. NUI Galway's Conor Cleary celebrates.©INPHO/James Crombie.

NUI Galway have released their team for Sunday's Walsh Cup fixture versus Laois.

The management team of Tony Ward, Tony Og Regan, Peter Fahy and John Commins have picked a 22-man panel, made up of players from Galway (thirteen), Clare (six) and Tipperary (three).

The first round clash takes place in Kelly O'Daly Park, Rathdowney at 2pm, having originally been fixed for Abbeyleix.

NUIG (Walsh Cup v Laois): Cathal Tuohy (Galway); Barry Fitzpatrick (Clare), Ger Fennelly (Tipperary), Ger Forde (Galway); Conor Ryan (Tipperary), Conor Cleary (Clare), Michael Connelly (Galway); Ian Fox (Galway), Oisin Donnellan (Clare); Con Smyth (Clare), Sam Conlon (Tipperary), Gearoid Loughnane (Galway); Ger Hennelly (Galway), Aidan Helebert (Galway), Pearse McCrann (Galway).

Subs: Colum Devine (Clare), Kevin McHugo (Galway), Jack Commins (Galway), Stephen Whelan (Galway), Stephen Barrett (Galway), Shane Moloney (Rahoon/Newcastle, Galway), Fergus Killeen (Clare).