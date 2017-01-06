Team news: Rebels meet UCC in Canon Michael O'Brien Cup 06 January 2017





Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston with the Cork team as they have their photograph taken. Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston with the Cork team as they have their photograph taken.

Cork boss Kieran Kingston has revealed an experimental line-up for tonight's Canon Michael O’Brien Cup encounter with UCC.

Full-back Eddie Gunning, midfielder Chris O’Leary and corner-forward Darren O’Driscoll are among the newcomers to the starting side, while goalkeeper Patrick Collins and wing-forwards Conor Lehane and Daniel Kearney will provide experience.

Alan Cadogan is set feature for the college outfit at the Mardyke (throw-in 7pm).

The Rebels will be back in action on Sunday when they face neighbours Kerry in the opening round of the Munster Senior Hurling League in Mallow (throw-in 2pm).

Cork (Canon Michael O’Brien Cup v UCC): Patrick Collins; Jack Sheehan, Eddie Gunning, Darren Browne; Sean O’Donoghue, Alan O’Callaghan, Cormac Murphy; Chris O’Leary, Billy Hennessy; Conor Lehane, Luke Meade, Daniel Kearney; Tim O’Mahony, Michael O’Halloran, Darren O’Driscoll.

Subs: Declan Dalton, John Cashman, Eoghan Murphy, David Dooling, Sean Hayes, Paul Leopold.