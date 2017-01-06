Tullamore turn to ex-Westmeath minor managers

06 January 2017

Danny Owens.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Last year's Westmeath minor football and hurling managers are Tullamore-bound.

Peter Leahy and Danny Owens have been appointed as Tullamore's new senior football and hurling managers for the coming season. Both had only one season in charge of the Lake County with Leahy's minor footballers losing a Leinster quarter-final to Kildare and Owens' minor hurlers succumbing to his native Offaly at the same stage.

Ian Bradley (St. Mary's) and Enda Dowd (Southern Gaels) are the respective Westmeath minor football and hurling managers for 2017.

 




Most Read Stories

Mac Niallais may not play for Donegal this year

Team news: Royal debuts for Hannigan and Ross

McGeeney questions worth of McKenna Cup with weakened teams

Football previews: 2017 season gets underway

Brennan explains Walsh Cup selection

Burst appendix rules out Bolton


Android app on Google Play