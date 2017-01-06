Tullamore turn to ex-Westmeath minor managers 06 January 2017





Danny Owens.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Danny Owens.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Last year's Westmeath minor football and hurling managers are Tullamore-bound.

Peter Leahy and Danny Owens have been appointed as Tullamore's new senior football and hurling managers for the coming season. Both had only one season in charge of the Lake County with Leahy's minor footballers losing a Leinster quarter-final to Kildare and Owens' minor hurlers succumbing to his native Offaly at the same stage.

Ian Bradley (St. Mary's) and Enda Dowd (Southern Gaels) are the respective Westmeath minor football and hurling managers for 2017.