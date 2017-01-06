Team news: Laois include four debutants 06 January 2017





©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. The Laois team huddle.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Peter Creedon has named his first Laois team selection ahead of their O'Byrne Cup opener against DIT on Sunday (throw-in 2pm).

There are four debutants in the starting fifteen with corner-backs James Kelly and Eoin George, right half-forward Cormac Murphy and full-forward Brian Daly all set for their first senior starts in Crettyard.

The O'Moore County will be without Brendan Quigley (hamstring) and Mark Timmons (hip) for the pre-season competition, while Damien O’Connor and Paul Kingston are also sidelined due to injury.

Laois (O'Byrne Cup v DIT): Graham Brody; James Kelly, Denis Booth, Eoin George; Stephen Attride, Alan Farrell, Colm Begley; Kevin Meaney, James Finn; Cormac Murphy, Ambrose Doran, Sean Ramsbottom; Donal Kingston, Brian Daly, Niall Donoher.