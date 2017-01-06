The late Fr Leo Morahan 06 January 2017





The late Fr Leo Morahan. The late Fr Leo Morahan.

That great Mayo Gael Fr Leo Morahan passed away at his home in Louisburgh on Christmas Day.

Fr Leo was chairman of the Mayo County Board over a ten year period during the late 1960's, early 70's.

Most of his priestly duties were carried out in Galway and we include a well-versed description of the Mayo native from contributor Uimhir.a.3. on our Galway message board:

RIP to Fr. Leo Morahan who was an outstanding Gael whose contribution to Mayo GAA & the Association nationally was highly underestimated. Even in Galway he contributed, up to his last parish Bearna/Na Forbacha where even though in his seventies he ran up & down the field with lads at training. If something needed to be said, he said it straight out, a great trait. His delivery of a rousing dressing room speech was always done in a calm demeanour but would put the hair standing on the back of your neck. He had a great eye for how games developed tactically & where to play players & passed off his experience & enthusiasm to many who respected him totally for his selfless & total passion to the club. A good friend to many of us who knew him well he was sadly missed when he left. As a priest his ability with vocabulary tré gaeilge nó bearla, bhí sé béal-líofa le heigh gach ócáid, an uncanny ability to say the right thing & put people at ease. A friend who at one time inspired many of us who will not forget, rest in peace Fr. Leo.