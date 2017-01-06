Keaney takes hope from Schmidt medal find 06 January 2017





St Loman's Shane Flynn and Conal Keaney of Ballyboden St Enda's

Conal Keaney is hoping he will be as lucky as Ireland rugby coach Joe Schmidt was when his stolen Heineken Cup medal was recovered in 2012.

The former Dublin dual star has gone public in his quest to find the coveted county, provincial and All-Ireland club medals that were taken from his car a few days ago. Keaney won the county and provincial medals with Ballyboden St. Enda's at the tail end of 2015 and the All-Ireland medal last St. Patrick's Day.

Speaking to Today FM, he explained: "To be honest, I wasn't going to do anything (public) about it. It was just when I was speaking to the gardai, I was giving a full statement and he said, 'look, it's no harm to put it out on social media, you never know what will happen.'

"He just gave me an example that a couple of years ago Joe Schmidt's house got broken into and he had a Heineken Cup medal taken. A couple of days later, they stopped a fella on the road that they knew. They searched him and found the medal on him."

He added: "They are club medals. On the back, it has our club, I think, and the year. If anyone has seen them you'd know they belong to someone in Ballyboden."