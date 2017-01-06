Football previews: 2017 season gets underway 06 January 2017





The new inter-county football season begins this weekend.

The inter-county season is upon us again, so here we give you our previews for this weekend’s football clashes in the O’Byrne Cup, Connacht SFL, McGrath Cup and Dr McKenna Cup.

Saturday, January 7th

O'Byrne Cup round 1

Kildare v Longford, Newbridge, 2pm

The Lilywhites will want a flying start at home against a Longford side which will be without talisman Michael Quinn for the first two months of 2017 following surgery on a broken ankle.

Verdict: Kildare

Sunday, January 8th

Connacht SFL round 1

Roscommon v IT Sligo, Boyle, 2pm

Kevin McStay’s sole reign with the Rossies officially begins on Sunday and the Sligo students should provide them with a good test at Boyle as they prepare for Sigerson Cup duty.

Verdict: Roscommon

Mayo v NUIG, McHale Park, 2pm

Expect the Galway students to put up a stiff battle against what will likely be an experimental Mayo side come Sunday.

Verdict: Mayo

Sligo v Galway, Enniscrone, 2pm

Galway won this competition last year before going on to miss out narrowly on promotion to Division One in the league and winning their first Connacht SFC crown since 2008. They’ll want a good start to their title defence on Sunday against the Yeats men.

Verdict: Galway

Leitrim v GMIT, Mohill, 2pm

Brendan Guckian will want a winning start to his reign as Leitrim manager and with home advantage over GMIT he’ll be fancied to do so.

Verdict: Leitrim

O'Byrne Cup round 1

Dublin v DCU, Parnell Park, 2pm

Dublin lost to Longford last year in this competition and have not lost a game since. Paul Clarke will be fielding an experimental side against DCU on Sunday as manager Jim Gavin and his players holiday in Jamaica, which could see the Sigerson Cup hopefuls pull off an early upset.

Verdict: Dublin

Wexford v UCD, Gorey, 2.30pm

This weekend sees the Sigerson Cup champions head for Enniscorthy, where they’ll be looking to impress against Seamus McEnaney’s Wexford and stake a claim in the starting 15 for their college’s upcoming title defence.

Verdict: UCD

Offaly v IT Carlow, Geashill (Raheen GAA), 2pm

2017 marks Pat Flanagan’s third year as Offaly manager and they’re fancied to see off IT Carlow in Geashill on Sunday.

Verdict: Offaly

Meath v Wicklow, Pairc Tailteann, 2pm

Sunday will see the Andy McEntee reign officially begin in Meath and the defending O’Byrne Cup champions will be expected to overcome Wicklow’s challenge in Navan.

Verdict: Meath

Laois v DIT, Crettyard, 2pm

Cork native Peter Creedon won’t want a losing start as Laois manager and equally his players will be keen to impress him against DIT on Sunday.

Verdict: Laois

Westmeath v Louth, Cusack Park, 2pm

A tough game to call at this early stage but the Lake men get the nod here given that this one’s in Mullingar.

Verdict: Westmeath

Carlow v NUI Maynooth, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm

Another county versus college clash and we get the feeling that the Maynooth students may inflict an early home defeat on the Barrowsiders.

Verdict: NUI Maynooth

McGrath Cup round 1

Kerry v Tipperary, Austin Stack Park, 2pm

A repeat of last year’s Munster final and we’re predicting the same outcome here as Kerry’s up and comers look to make an impression ahead of the National League.

Verdict: Kerry

Clare v Waterford, Meelick, 2pm

Clare were one of the stories of the football season last year and they’ll be keen to pick up where they left off when they face the Deise men in Meelick on Sunday.

Verdict: Clare

McKenna Cup round 1

Down v Queen’s University, Downpatrick, 2pm

Down’s disastrous past campaign is something they’ll quickly want to put behind them and, with a couple of key men back in the fold, a win over the Belfast students would get the ball rolling for 2017.

Verdict: Down

Derry v Armagh, Owenbeg, 2pm

This one should be a close encounter and the fact that Derry’s record up in Owenbeg was decent last year gives them the nod here.

Verdict: Derry

Antrim v St Mary's, Glenavy, 2pm

No University side has ever won the Dr McKenna Cup and Antrim will be eager to make sure St Mary’s get off to a losing start on Sunday in Glenavy.

Verdict: Antrim

Monaghan v Fermanagh, Clones, 2pm

Fermanagh boss Pete McGrath has named a reasonably strong 26-man panel for this month’s competition and we fancy them to edge what is set to be an unfamiliar Monaghan outfit.

Verdict: Fermanagh

Cavan v Tyrone, Breffni Park, 2pm

Tyrone man Mattie McGleenan starts his tenure as Cavan manager against his own county and the holders’ visit to Breffni Park will likely see them with a real battle on their hands.

Verdict: Tyrone

Donegal v UUJ, MacCumhaill Park, 2pm

Donegal’s U21s will take to the field in Ballybofey for this one and they are likely to have their hands full against the Jordanstown students.

Verdict: UUJ