Hinphey comes out of retirement 06 January 2017





Derry's Kevin Hinphey with John O'Neill of Kerry.

Kevin Hinphey has performed a U-turn on his decision to retire from Derry hurling duty early last year.

The 34-year-old revealed to the Irish News that he had a craving to return since seeing the Oak Leafers' lose to Down in last April's Christy Ring Cup.

“I remember being at Owenbeg for the Down game and I sort of made up my mind then that I’d give it another go if I got a chance,” he said.

“Seeing things go so badly last year was hard. I was at a good few of the games and you maybe thought, I’m still young enough and fit enough to be playing. You’ve plenty of years to be sitting watching and it didn’t really feel right, especially near the end of the year and the Christy Ring Cup games.”

New Derry manager Collie McGurk has also persuaded Kevin's brother Liam to return to the fold.

"I don’t think he had any intentions up until a few weeks ago and then when Collie asked him he had the same sort of idea, when you’re young enough you may as well - you’re a long time retired,” he added.