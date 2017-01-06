Hurling previews: New season begins for Galway, Cork and Waterford 06 January 2017





The 2017 inter-county hurling season swings into action on Sunday.

©INPHO/James Crombie. The 2017 inter-county hurling season swings into action on Sunday.©INPHO/James Crombie.

The 2017 hurling season continues on Sunday and here are our previews for the games taking place in the Walsh Cup and Munster Senior Hurling League.

Sunday, January 8th

Walsh Cup round 1

Galway v DIT, Ballinasloe, 2pm

The Tribesmen welcome the Dublin students to Ballinasloe, where an experimental side should have enough to record an opening win for 2017.

Verdict: Galway

Laois v NUIG, Rathdowney, 2pm

Laois, under new manager Eamonn Kelly, will be expected to get off to a winning start against the Galway university.

Verdict: Laois

Westmeath v Antrim, Kinnegad, 2pm

Antrim will be keen for a flying start to 2017 but face a tough start away to the Lake men whom have been on an upward curve these past few years.

Verdict: Westmeath

Wexford v UCD, Gorey, 2pm

Davy Fitzgerald’s first game in charge of the Slaneysiders should see them account for UCD in Gorey.

Verdict: Wexford

Meath v Offaly, Trim, 2pm

The Christy Ring Cup champions will be looking to pick up where they left off in 2016 this Sunday but they face a tall order against Kevin Ryan’s charges

Verdict: Offaly

Kildare v IT Carlow, Newbridge, 2pm

Joe Quaid's Lilywhites welcome DJ Carey's Fitzgibbon league title holders IT Carlow to St Conleth's Park.

Verdict: Kildare

Munster SHL round 1

Cork v Kerry, Mallow, 2pm

The old rivalry down south comes to Mallow on Sunday and the hosts will be fancied to prevail on opening day.

Verdict: Cork

Waterford v Limerick, Fraher Field, 2pm

Deise fans will be expecting big things from Derek McGrath’s side in 2017 and accounting for their neighbours in Dungarvan would go down nicely on Sunday afternoon.

Verdict: Waterford