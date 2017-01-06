Hurling previews: New season begins for Galway, Cork and Waterford
06 January 2017
The 2017 inter-county hurling season swings into action on Sunday.
©INPHO/James Crombie.
The 2017 hurling season continues on Sunday and here are our previews for the games taking place in the Walsh Cup and Munster Senior Hurling League.
Sunday, January 8th
Walsh Cup round 1
Galway v DIT, Ballinasloe, 2pm
The Tribesmen welcome the Dublin students to Ballinasloe, where an experimental side should have enough to record an opening win for 2017.
Verdict: Galway
Laois v NUIG, Rathdowney, 2pm
Laois, under new manager Eamonn Kelly, will be expected to get off to a winning start against the Galway university.
Verdict: Laois
Westmeath v Antrim, Kinnegad, 2pm
Antrim will be keen for a flying start to 2017 but face a tough start away to the Lake men whom have been on an upward curve these past few years.
Verdict: Westmeath
Wexford v UCD, Gorey, 2pm
Davy Fitzgerald’s first game in charge of the Slaneysiders should see them account for UCD in Gorey.
Verdict: Wexford
Meath v Offaly, Trim, 2pm
The Christy Ring Cup champions will be looking to pick up where they left off in 2016 this Sunday but they face a tall order against Kevin Ryan’s charges
Verdict: Offaly
Kildare v IT Carlow, Newbridge, 2pm
Joe Quaid's Lilywhites welcome DJ Carey's Fitzgibbon league title holders IT Carlow to St Conleth's Park.
Verdict: Kildare
Munster SHL round 1
Cork v Kerry, Mallow, 2pm
The old rivalry down south comes to Mallow on Sunday and the hosts will be fancied to prevail on opening day.
Verdict: Cork
Waterford v Limerick, Fraher Field, 2pm
Deise fans will be expecting big things from Derek McGrath’s side in 2017 and accounting for their neighbours in Dungarvan would go down nicely on Sunday afternoon.
Verdict: Waterford