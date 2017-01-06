Donnelly predicting big things of Brennan 06 January 2017





Tyrone's Lee Brennan.

Tyrone's Lee Brennan.

Mattie Donnelly expects his Trillick clubmate Lee Brennan to break into the Tyrone senior team sooner rather than later.

Donnelly says Brennan "is destined to do big things" once his U21 days are behind him.

"He's been in there two years now. The big thing that's held Lee back is his involvement with the U21s. He's been left to develop there and that's been happening at a critical stage of Tyrone's season, during the National League," the Tyrone All Star told the Irish News.

"It's hard to come back and force your way in between the league and championship. That may have gone against him and obviously it's going to be an issue again for him with the U21s too."

If Donnelly was in Mickey Harte's shoes, he would have no hestitation in including the mercurial forward in his team.

"I would see carry wee Lee every day of the week in any team I go to because I've seen first hand his free-taking and his temperament for free-taking," he continued.

"Not only that, not discarding his free kicks, he has that wee bit of magic up his sleeve. he can mix it up, he can come out and play-make, but he's a lethal finisher too from play. He has all the attributes to be a very, very good asset for us - but at the same time he has serious competition there."