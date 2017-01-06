Video: Ulster President Backs U-21 Tournament

06 January 2017

Ulster GAA President Michael Hasson.
©Jerome Quinn Media.

'As Ulster President, I'm right behind it' - Ulster GAA President Michael Hasson backs the Bank of Ireland Ulster Under-21 Club Tournament hosted annually by Creggan Kickhams.

The Antrim club will welcome teams from across Ulster in the coming weeks to compete for the Paddy McLarnon Cup. Hasson recalls fond memories of McLarnon, both on and off the field, and praises the organisation, facilities and volunteer effort at Creggan

.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media.




Most Read Stories

Team news: Royal debuts for Hannigan and Ross

Mac Niallais may not play for Donegal this year

McGeeney questions worth of McKenna Cup with weakened teams

Kerry opt for McGrath Cup split

Eleven Red Hands included in UUJ squad

One Crossmaglen player in Armagh's McKenna Cup squad


Android app on Google Play