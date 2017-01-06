Video: Ulster President Backs U-21 Tournament 06 January 2017





Ulster GAA President Michael Hasson.

©Jerome Quinn Media. Ulster GAA President Michael Hasson.©Jerome Quinn Media.

'As Ulster President, I'm right behind it' - Ulster GAA President Michael Hasson backs the Bank of Ireland Ulster Under-21 Club Tournament hosted annually by Creggan Kickhams.

The Antrim club will welcome teams from across Ulster in the coming weeks to compete for the Paddy McLarnon Cup. Hasson recalls fond memories of McLarnon, both on and off the field, and praises the organisation, facilities and volunteer effort at Creggan

.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media.