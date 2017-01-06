O'Rourke wants to get balance right 06 January 2017





Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Monaghan manager Malachy O’Rourke is eager to get the balance right in the McKenna Cup.

O’Rourke wants to run the rule over a number of newcomers, while giving valuable game time to more established players in the squad ahead of the NFL.

On Sunday, Monaghan take on Fermanagh in the opening round of the early season competition at St Tiernach’s Park.

“What we will be looking for though is really good solid performances and a mental approach where the team will be going out to win every match and to get as far in the competition as we can,” O’Rourke told the Northern Standard.

“At the same time we have to strike a certain balance because we have called in some new players to the panel and they have to be given a chance.

“As well as that we have to give game time to the more experienced lads as well so it will be something of a mixture that we will be fielding in each game, but the important thing is that we get a performance in every match.”