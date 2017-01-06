McGrath takes up coaching role 06 January 2017





Tipperary's Shane McGrath.

Former Tipperary All-Ireland winner Shane McGrath has stepped into his first senior coaching role.

The 32-year-old former Tipperary captain will coach Kilruane MacDonaghs this year alongside Liam O’Shea who will manage the side.

McGrath played 46 championship games for his county, during which time he won five Munster titles, one All-Ireland SHC, one NHL and two All-Stars.

Last year, McGrath helped his native club Ballinahinch to under-21 B glory, but this will be a big step up for him.

