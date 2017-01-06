Kearns keen to push on 06 January 2017





©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Tipperary manager Liam Kearns celebrates.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Tipperary manager Liam Kearns has stressed that it is imperative that they push on from 2016.

The Premier County had an amazing All-Ireland series as they reached the semi-final stage for the first time in over 80 years.

Kearns, who was appointed late to the role last year, has now had a full year working with the players and he insisted to the Tipperary Star that more progress has to be made this year.

“We are in better shape this year than we were at this stage last year,” said Kearns.

“We have a year’s work done with the lads and 2016 was a very progressive year. We are looking forward now to maintaining that progress.

“I said last year that we were a young and improving team as we progressed through the championship. We improved to the point where we could and possibly should have reached an All-Ireland final, which was phenomenal.

“I feel there is more improvement in the squad and in most of the players. So, if we can keep improving and developing it will be very interesting to see where we can go.”