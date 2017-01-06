Neil Ewing is Sligo's new captain 06 January 2017





Sligo's Neil Ewing and Niall Murphy

by Daragh Ó Conchúir

Neil Ewing has been named as captain of the Sligo senior footballers for the new season.

Ewing is stepping up from the position of vice-captain he held last year as he enters his ninth term with the Yeats County outfit.

The 27-year-old had been known as a resolute defender until Niall Carew took over the reins at the beginning of 2015 and the Kildare native gave him a broader roaming role that required a voracious work ethic.

The Drumcliffe/Rosses Point clubman flourished with the increased responsibility as Sligo shocked Galway and reached the Connacht final, and though Mayo blew them away in the decider, they recovered to push Tyrone all the way in the subsequent qualifier.

The unavailability of key players prevented them making further progress last year but Ewing spoke out in support of Carew’s retention after the qualifier defeat by subsequent All-Ireland quarter-finalists Clare, insisting that he had “restored pride in the Sligo jersey”.

Sligo get their season under way in Enniscrone on Sunday in the FBD Insurance League against Connacht champions Galway, who are also defending the pre-season title

With Ross Donovan, Stephen Gilmartin and Tony Taylor back in the fold, the panel contains some much needed know-how following the introduction of a host of younger players in 2016.

According to Carew, Ewing is the perfect man to lead them.

“Neil is very experienced, having played for Sligo while still a teenager” said Carew. “He is a quality footballer in his own right but is a natural leader, and brilliant motivator on and off the field. He will do what it takes to improve and offers a great example to everyone around Sligo.”