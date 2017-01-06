Enthusiasm the key for Guckian

06 January 2017

Leitrim players celebrate.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

New Leitrim manager Brendan Guckian is looking forward to his first competitive game in charge.

Guckian doesn’t have too much longer to wait as Leitrim take on GMIT in the FBD League in Mohill on Sunday.

The new manager told the Leitrim Observer that preparations have been going well, but he added that the squad is very much a work in progress.

“We’re looking forward to it, I suppose games are what everyone is looking forward too. The players are enthusiastic, they are all looking forward. 2016 is gone, it is early January so we are focusing on the future,” said Guckian.

“We will take it one step at a time. I am enthusiastic, the rest of the management are enthusiastic and the players are buying into that enthusiasm. So I think we are looking forward to 2017.”
 




