Weary McCloskey opts out 06 January 2017





Antrim's Eddie McCloskey.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Antrim's Eddie McCloskey.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

The Antrim hurlers have suffered a blow with the news that Eddie McCloskey is taking a break from the game.

In an interview with the Irish News, the Loughgiel Shamrocks forward revealed he has lost his appetite for hurling and doesn't know when he'll return.

"I feel as if I needed a break. I'd a good season last year, but found it a long season, and that's probably one of the reasons why I needed a break," he said.

"It got to the stage last year it was becoming more of an inconvenience to me. You were going to training and thinking: 'I hate the thought of this tonight'.

"Years gone by I never had that feeling: I looked forward to every training session. I just wanted to rekindle that enjoyment for the game which is kind of lost. It's the first time in my hurling career that I didn't look forward to games, whether that's to do with being under-motivated, I don't know.

"I was training right up until Christmas and I was just going through the motions. So there was no point prolonging it any longer.

"So I've decided to take a break. There's no point in saying to the management team: 'Can I have two or three weeks break?' I don't know how long I need really."