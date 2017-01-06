Brennan explains Walsh Cup selection 06 January 2017





Kilkenny manager Eddie Brennan.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Kilkenny manager Eddie Brennan.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Kilkenny under-21 manager Eddie Brennan looked on as his charges defeated DCU in the opening round of the Walsh Cup and then revealed that the senior squad would be in action for the remainder of the competition.

Last year, the Cats’ under-21 squad was used for the entire Walsh Cup campaign, but that will not be the case this time around.

The Kilkenny seniors return from their trip to Dubai today (Friday) and they will play Antrim and Westmeath over the coming weeks.

Brennan explained to the Kilkenny People that his young squad was not up to the physical challenge of the competition last year and that is why the seniors will take over now.

“Basically, it was agreed it would be unfair to the players to field an underage side against Antrim and Westmeath, especially at this time of the year,” said Brennan. “We just wouldn’t be competitive with an underage team.”