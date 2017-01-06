Kerry opt for McGrath Cup split 06 January 2017





Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.

Kerry will use their under-21 and senior squads in this year’s McGrath Cup.

This Sunday, the Kerry under-21s will play Tipperary in the opening round of the early season competition.

A week later, the Kingdom are due to play Cork and on that occasion, Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s senior squad will take to the field.

Fitzmaurice told the Kerryman that the competitive games would benefit both squads at this time of the year.

“I was interested in looking at a share of the under-21s in the first couple of games,” stated Fitzmaurice.

“We said ‘you know what it makes sense for us as a management to look at the whole lot of them playing that first game.’

“So that’s what’s happening for that first game against Tipperary and the following Sunday it’ll be a senior squad that will take on Cork.

“With regard to the squad there’s a good bit of coming and going at the moment because of the club situation, with Glenbeigh/Glencar, Kenmare and Crokes.

“The Crokes lads are just going to stay with the club until they are finished. Darran O’Sullivan and Stephen O’Brien, they might do a small bit with us in January, but for the most part they’ll be with their clubs.”